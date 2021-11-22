हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan

Here’s why Kartik Aaryan wants everyone to wish him twice on his birthday

As Kartik Aaryan turns a year older on Monday, the actor shares a happy selfie with his fans with a cake and also urged everyone to congratulate him twice as its his birthday and his movie has been doing wonders at the Box Office.

Here’s why Kartik Aaryan wants everyone to wish him twice on his birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on Monday, he shared a super happy selfie with a birthday cake on social media. He has asked his fans to wish him twice on his special day as it is his birthday and also his recently released 'Dhamaka' has been garnering praises from all the corners of the world. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen wearing a neon sweatshirt and posing with a goofy smile. He is also holding a chocolate cake with the words "DHAMAKA BOY" on it.

 

He added a quirky caption, "Phir se birthday aaya. Phir se khushiyan laaya. Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !!"

Fans and celebrities flooded the post with quirky wishes.

Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday bday... like that?"

Tennis player Sania Mirza added, "Happy birthday."

Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for the star on social media.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture on his Instagram Story in which he can be seen whispering something into the birthday boy's ear.

He wrote, "Ab jo main tujhe bol raha hoon, bata mat diyo kisi ko. Btw Happy Birthday!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director Anees Bazmee shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with Kartik and looking at him with a smile.

He wrote in the caption, "To the man who defines charm and talent, Janamdin Mubarak @kartikaaryan. Hope you have a Dhamakedaar birthday!"

Many other stars including Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and more wished the birthday boy on his special day through social media.

 

A day before his birthday, Kartik attended the screening of his latest release 'Dhamaka' at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

