Nicki Minaj

Here's how Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty slay away in style this Halloween

The 36-year-old Minaj shared pictures of the couple's first-ever Halloween costumes as a married couple on Instagram.

Here&#039;s how Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty slay away in style this Halloween
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Barbie

Washington: Newlywed couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are celebrating Halloween with great zeal and enthusiasm and their festive attire is sure to give you goosebumps.

The 36-year-old Minaj shared pictures of the couple's first-ever Halloween costumes as a married couple on Instagram. "Behind the scenes w/The JOKER...coming soon - Happy HalloQueen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Behind the scenes w/The JOKER...coming soon - Happy HalloQueen 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

"In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting on a bench that appears to be decorated as an ice cream cone with a cherry on top. Minaj who dressed up as "Harley Quinn" can be seen donning a red and white short-sleeved top that reads, "Daddy's Lil Monster," fitted red and blue shorts, and black fishnets paired with black and white heels.

She accessorised her look with silver metallic fingerless gloves and a white baseball bat that reads "GOOD NIGHT" in red. Topping her look, she wore a platinum blonde wig, dip-dyed blue and hot pink.

After sharing the spooky snap, Petty shared a second picture on Instagram where the couple is seen standing in what appears to be a snowy cemetery with hot pink decorative skeleton bones peeking through the snow. "And it's tighter than a choker, got him smiling like the Joker," she wrote.

Petty who seems to take inspiration from the latest hit release 'Joker' was spotted wearing a Joker costume. 

He opted for a knee-length red leather jacket paired with navy blue sweatpants that read "SLEAZE" along one leg. He completed his look with traditional Joker face paint along with a green wig and black sneakers. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HEAVY ON THE SLEEEEEEZE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ #HarleyQUEEN & her love

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

The newlywed went shirtless under his jacket. According to People, the couple surprised fans when they tied the knot on Oct. 21. Minaj announced the news earlier this month with a video on Instagram. 

 

Nicki Minajkenneth pettyHalloween costumesHarley QuinnThe Joker
