close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film `Jabariya Jodi`, recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

Here&#039;s what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film `Jabariya Jodi`, recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

The 30-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram during her trip to Pune where she is seen completely engrossed while scrolling through her phone. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen sporting a tan brown leather skirt paired with a white top, looking chic as ever. Admitting the fact that she cannot stay long without her phone, Parineeti wrote, "Me at any time of the day nowadays. Spent 17 years of my life without a phone and now can`t do a single thing without it. Miss the simpler time sometimes! #Kalyug."

`Jabariya Jodi` is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah). The `Pakadwa vivah` is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride`s family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh`s Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Parineeti, who last appeared in `Kesari` alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar` opposite Arjun Kapoor, `Bhuj: The Pride Of India`, the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of `The Girl on the Train`.

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraJabariya Jodi
Next
Story

Twinkle Khanna has finally aced riding a scooter

Must Watch

PT4M14S

J&K: Top Top Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander Fayaz Panzoo killed in Anantnag encounter