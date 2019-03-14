Here's what selfie episode has taught Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is always open to interacting with his fans but after an admirer recently dragged him for a selfie, he has learnt that occasionally he needs to be "more careful".

Last month, he was in Kanpur, shooting for "Raat Akeli Hai". In a video that surfaced online, he can be seen surrounded by fans. One of his over-enthusiastic fans dragged him for a selfie.

Asked if he is scared of getting close to his fans now, Nawazuddin told IANS in an e-mail interview: "I am always open to meeting and interacting with my fans. But I have learnt that I need to be more careful... This is something I did not really think about.

"But it does not mean that I won't interact with them because they are very important to me and they rightfully deserve the respect," added the actor, who is followed by 2.59 million people on Twitter.

Apart from this film, the "Thackeray" actor has more projects lined up such as "Bole Chudiyan". He is also happily fronting advertisements of online poker brand PokerStars India.

"I'm really pleased to be associated with PokerStars India and to be featured in India's first ever poker TV commercial. Poker is a skill-based game and not a game of luck and the three TV commercials portray this aspect in a great way. They are small sitcoms which have come out very well and I am extremely happy about it," he said.

"I have been very curious about poker for a while now and I have now played the game. What's interesting is that it is easy to learn and understand but requires skill, spontaneity, wit and a good presence of mind to fully master it, which will keep me motivated while I continue to learn the game," he added.

But if one looks at his filmography, he has acted in just one sports-related film -- "Freaky Ali". Does he wish to add more films in the genre to the list?

"Yes, if a good script comes across, I would love to be a part of it," said the National Award-winning actor.

It's not like he is not getting offers to play a role in sports-based films. If things would have worked out, then he would have been one of the cast members of Kabir Khan's upcoming film on 1983 World Cup.

"Yes (he was approached to do the film), but at that time, the availability dates did not match. Of course, working with Kabir is wonderful and I have done two movies with him - 'New York' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. I look forward to doing more projects with him," said Nawazuddin.