Here's why Aamir Khan got his own tiffin to Shah Rukh Khan's party—Watch

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is known in the industry for his craftsmanship. His eye for detailing is another aspect which he kind of never let go off while acting for any project. Expect him to take perfection and discipline to another level.

His massive transformation in sports drama 'Dangal' got a thunderous response from the fans. But it didn't come easy, as he had to gain a few kilos and then shed them away for the same film. It required focus, discipline and a lot of dedication.

At a recent book launch event, Aamir was asked how he maintains his strict diet rules while attending lavish B-Town parties, to which he said, “I take my own tiffin.”

Adding further, he said, “I am serious. You should ask Shah Rukh Khan about it and he will narrate the incident to you all. Apple CEO Tim Cook had come to India and SRK hosted a party, inviting all of us to his house. Gauri told me that the dinner is served and you must have it. I said, of course, but I have got my own tiffin. She was surprised, so I told her that I am following a strict diet for 'Dangal'.”

Watch the video shared on Instagram by a fan club.

'Dangal' was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan under his own banner Aamir Khan Productions with UTV Motion Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures India.

The film was based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he taught the sport to his two daughters Geeta and Babita to become the country's first world-class female wrestlers.