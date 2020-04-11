हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Hey, what's Katrina Kaif cooking with her sister Isabelle Kaif? Even she can't decide

So, if you loved her washing the dishes at home video, then this cooking stuff will also get a thumbs up from you. 

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif has been taking quarantine break in quite a postive way. She is spending time at home with sister Isabelle Kaif and household chores keep them busy. So, if you loved her washing the dishes at home video, then this cooking stuff will also get a thumbs up from you. 

Only if the Kaif sisters could decide what exactly are they cooking.

Katrina posted the home video on Instagram with a caption: We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year and what better than this day to share a happy meal with your sibling, right?

The Kaif sisters are seen donning the chef's attire with white apron nicely tied around the waist, maintaining perfect kitchen hygiene. Also, we love the cute chef's hat which Kat is wearing. 

Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, our Bollywood stars are exploring different activities to keep them busy all day. 

 

