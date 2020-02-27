हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan exudes elegance in blue lehenga as she attends a wedding in Goa - See pics

After debuting in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked', Hina Khan flew to Goa with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to attend a friend's wedding. Pictures of Hina from the wedding festivities have taken over social media.

Hina Khan exudes elegance in blue lehenga as she attends a wedding in Goa - See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is living her best life, both personally and professionally. After debuting in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked', she flew to Goa with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to attend a friend's wedding. Pictures of Hina from the wedding festivities have taken over social media and fans are going gaga over her desi look.

Hina exudes elegance and class in a blue lehenga with a silver blouse and matching dupatta. She paired her outfit with a golden choker, round earrings, bangles and her million-dollar smile. 

Here are a few pictures from Hina's 'Shaadi Waali Vibe':

You look so pretty, Hina!

Hina is a renowned TV star, having worked in the industry for over a decade. Her first show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', gave her utmost recognition. She starred as Akshara for nine years before quitting it for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', after which she appeared in 'Bigg Boss'. For a brief period, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' also.

She also recently debuted in the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and the aforementioned film 'Hacked' released on February 7. 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan instagram picshacked
Next
Story

Britney Spears shares video of her breaking her foot

Must Watch

PT18M37S

Badi Behas: Why is AAP silent on Tahir Hussain?