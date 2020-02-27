Hina Khan exudes elegance in blue lehenga as she attends a wedding in Goa - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is living her best life, both personally and professionally. After debuting in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked', she flew to Goa with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to attend a friend's wedding. Pictures of Hina from the wedding festivities have taken over social media and fans are going gaga over her desi look.

Hina exudes elegance and class in a blue lehenga with a silver blouse and matching dupatta. She paired her outfit with a golden choker, round earrings, bangles and her million-dollar smile.

Here are a few pictures from Hina's 'Shaadi Waali Vibe':

You look so pretty, Hina!

Hina is a renowned TV star, having worked in the industry for over a decade. Her first show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', gave her utmost recognition. She starred as Akshara for nine years before quitting it for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', after which she appeared in 'Bigg Boss'. For a brief period, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' also.

She also recently debuted in the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and the aforementioned film 'Hacked' released on February 7.