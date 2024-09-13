Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer, shared a picture with cancer crusader Mahima Chaudhry and said that the Bollywood star’s hardships became her life lessons.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the first day of chemotherapy. The picture has Hina and Mahima, who in 2022 opened up about her cancer diagnosis, posing for a picture in the hospital.

“This picture is from the day of my very first chemo. And this angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there with me , guiding me , motivating me and illuminating my path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a hero. She is a super human being,” Hina wrote.

Hina mentioned that Mahima went out of her way to make sure her journey was easier than her.

“She lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the way. Her hardships became my life lessons. Her love and kindness became my benchmark and her courage became my greatest goal. We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I realise and believe that I would too. (InshaAllah),” Hina added.

Wishing Mahima happy birthday, Hina wrote: “May you always be this divine, beautiful soul Dear Mahima. Happy Birthday love All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you Love. Muuuuah #womanforwoman #strongwomen.”

Hina recently revealed dealing with 'mucositis', which is inflammation of the mucous membranes that line the mouth and the entire gastrointestinal tract. She posted her fight against an update about her health, revealing that her 'Mucositis' is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

She captioned it as: "This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love".