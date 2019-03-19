Hina Khan flaunts her 'Komolicious Swag' on Holi—See pics

New Delhi: The popular face of the television industry, Hina Khan aka Komolika of Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' flaunted her Komo swag recently. The actress, who loves to connect with her fans via social media shared some recent pictures of hers.

How can Komolika not enjoy Holi? So, Hina showed her 'Komolicious Swag' on Holi this time. Her enticing look in the pictures will leave you in awe of the star. Check it out here:

The 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist plays Komolika in the Balaji Productions's reboot version of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and has carved a niche for herself. The fans have loved her portrayal of the character as she has added her own style and nuances to the iconic Komolika's role.

The actress dominated the telly world for 8 years with her powerful portrayal of Akshara Singhania, in daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. However, soon she will be bidding adieu to the show as she has bagged a movie project.

Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she was seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' where she ended up as the first runner-up.