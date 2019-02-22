हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan flaunts her 'komolika swag' in these pics

Hina is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in a popular television show

Hina Khan flaunts her &#039;komolika swag&#039; in these pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Indian television, Hina Khan is an avid social media user. The gorgeous actress often gives us major outfit goals and is known for her remarkable dress sense. She is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in a popular television show and people are loving her avatar.

Hina's latest Instagram posts are all about showing off her 'Komolika swag'. The leggy lass shared pics from the show's sets and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

Hina got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' for here television stint on a popular reality show. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. She also bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Recently, Hina was bestowed upon with the Best Stylish TV Personality of the year award by Lions Gold Awards. Expressing her happiness over winning the award, the actress wrote on Instagram, “Yes , it’s a great feeling to know that you are being awarded for your achievements.. It’s always great to be attending an award show or a felicitation event but it becomes more special when you get it even when you are not attending it physically. Thank you @lionsgoldawards for honouring me with #BestStylishTVPersonality of the year You made me believe again in the genuine recognition of sheer hard work. Yes I got it for the WORTH so it begins.. My first in 2019 and many more to come inshallah..”

On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal and often shares cutesy pics and videos with him.

