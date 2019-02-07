हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan gives major 'Komolika' vibes in these pics

The actress has hinted in the caption that the pic is from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets.

Hina Khan gives major &#039;Komolika&#039; vibes in these pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. Hina is often making headlines owing to her stunning pictures and videos. The leggy lass is known to be a fitness freak and often posts workout videos and pics, encouraging her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

It is perhaps the result of her vigorous workout sessions, that the actress has a perfectly toned body. Hina is seen playing the role of Komolika in 'Kasauti Zindagii Kayy' reboot currently and people are loving her avatar! In her latest Instagram post, Hina gives off major 'Komolika' vibes and is a sight to behold.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

The actress has hinted in the caption that the pic is from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets. Hina will no longer be a part of the show after March.

Confirming the same, she had earlier told Spotboye, "It's true that I will not be seen on the show post March. But, the only reason is my prior commitment towards films."

When asked if she plans to make a comeback, the actress said, “Depends I might or I might not.”

Before 'Kasautii..', Hina emerged as the finalist of 'Bigg Boss' season 11. She lost the trophy to Shilpa Shinde but won many hearts and was one of the most talked about contestants of the season.  

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan videoKasautii Zindagii KayKomolikahina khan komolika
Next
Story

Throwback Thursday: Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's pic is breaking the internet

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day