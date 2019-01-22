Hina Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in these latest pictures — See pics

New Delhi: Hina Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses of the television industry and has a mammoth fan following. Hina became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress ruled small screen for 8 years with that show and has come a long way since then.

Hina is known to be a fitness freak and as a result, has a well-toned body. The actress often posts pics and videos on Instagram, making her fans go gaga over her.

Hina, who recently completed 10 years in the film industry, shared few latest pictures of herself on Instagram. And needless to say, the actress, who was dressed up in a stylish white outfit, left her fans mesmerizing with the clicks.

Well, Hina simply nails it everytime she makes an appearance on the platform and makes her presence felt on it.

Hina had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.