हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali 2020

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and other stars shine at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash, see inside pics

Pictures from the party are all over social media and recently, Hina Khan shared a few inside glimpses.

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and other stars shine at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash, see inside pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan

New Delhi: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a small Diwali party at her home last week and invited over her close friends from the TV and film industries. The pictures from the starry night are all over social media and recently, Hina gave us some inside glimpses from the bash. 

Apart from Hina, celebs such as Mouni Roy, Manish Malhotra, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Mrunal Thakur, Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Dholakia, Mukesh Chhabra, Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal, Shabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul and many others were also part of the Diwali party. 

Take a look at the photos here. Hina said “it was a night to remember”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina and Mouni have been part of Ekta’s famous show ‘Naagin’ series. Both of them have made a career in Bollywood too. While Hina does TV frequently, Mouni stars in films. 

Hina Khan was recently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a ‘toofani senior’. 2020’s ‘Hacked’ marked her film debut and she followed it up with ‘Unlock’ and the short film ‘Smartphone’.

Meanwhile, Mouni’s last film was ‘London Confidential’ and she has ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan coming up.

Tags:
Diwali 2020Hina KhanMouni RoyEkta KapoorEkta Kapoor diwali party
Next
Story

This video of Aaradhya Bachchan singing a devotional song comes as a sweet surprise on her birthday - Watch
  • 88,45,127Confirmed
  • 1,30,070Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M15S

Zee World Exclusive: Gilgit-Baltistan's mistake will cost Imran dearly?