Hina Khan’s entire family tests positive for COVID-19 apart from her, shares photos of ‘battle scars’

New Delhi: TV star Hina Khan said her entire family -- except her -- has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a note writing about the "harsh reality" of taking care of the family while also navigating the anxiety of COVID-19.

"These days life and instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals... When everyone in the family tests positive for COVID and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family. Safe to say there will be marks behind .. Just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7," she captioned a series of selfies.

Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 in April last year.

The "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" actor said she is fighting the current obstacle like a "ninja warrior".

"And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. It gets you to the other side just fine. Let us all try and fight it again... With scars and battle marks just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade," she added.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths.