हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan’s entire family tests positive for COVID-19 apart from her, shares photos of ‘battle scars’

Hina Khan has now shared an inspiring note in order to make people aware that her whole family except her has tested COVID positive. She even shared selfies with marks on her face owing to constant wearing of mask. 

Hina Khan’s entire family tests positive for COVID-19 apart from her, shares photos of ‘battle scars’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV star Hina Khan said her entire family -- except her -- has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a note writing about the "harsh reality" of taking care of the family while also navigating the anxiety of COVID-19.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

"These days life and instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals... When everyone in the family tests positive for COVID and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family. Safe to say there will be marks behind .. Just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7," she captioned a series of selfies.

Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 in April last year.

The "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" actor said she is fighting the current obstacle like a "ninja warrior".

"And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. It gets you to the other side just fine. Let us all try and fight it again... With scars and battle marks just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade," she added.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hina Khanentire familytests positiveCOVID-19battle scarsninja warriorKasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Next
Story

Arijit Singh, Nafisa Ali, Maanvi Gagroo test positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Election Commission should conduct voting peacefully: Mayawati, BSP President