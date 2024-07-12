Hina Khan Shares Gratitude Note After Her Post 'Allah Please' Went Viral Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

New Delhi: Hina Khan is unstoppable and she has been giving back to life one day at a time. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress left her fans worried with her post ‘Please Allah Please’ after sharing the news of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Sooner the fans of Hina Khan started praying for her well-being and giving her the courage to fight with all the pains that she is going through right now under her medication process. Hina Khan penned a long emotional note expressing how overwhelmed she was by receiving endless prayers.

Hina Khan thanks fans for sending her courage, says some kept rozas and some kept vrats

In her long note of gratitude, Hina Khan wrote,” Some went to Dargahs and have kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my wellbeing and have taken Mamas. Sent me zamzam,..did Havans and Pooja, You've been going to your places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments. Some of you have even gone to the biggest temples and dargah's in the country for me. Those heart touching videos ufffff — whr you've cried your heart out for my sake and for my suffering is beyond comprehension."

Hina even mentioned her WhatsApp messages were flooded and she could not be more thankful. "My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages, God, sooo much love (folded hands emoji) I'm trying my best to reply back to each one of you, whenever I get time, but it seems difficult and might take long. The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters."

We wish a very speedy recovery to the actress.

