Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768568
NewsLifestylePeople
HINA KHAN

Hina Khan Shares New Workout Video Amid Chemotherapy; 'One Step At A Time'

On the work front, Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. 

|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hina Khan Shares New Workout Video Amid Chemotherapy; 'One Step At A Time' (Image: @realhinakhan/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, is taking ‘one step at a time’, saying ‘this journey should be remembered for what I made off it’.

The diva took to her Instagram account and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her working out in a gym.

In the video, she is wearing a pink tank top and black tights and is flaunting her pixie haircut, which she opted for because of her treatment. The post is captioned: “Will it to win it, one step at a time.. Doing what I promised myself.. yes .. just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.. This journey should be remembered for what I made of it. not the other way around..”

Take A Look At Her Video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ____ ____ (@realhinakhan)

“Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing. With all due respect to everyone who's battling similar fights more or less.. the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body. #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #DaddysStrongGirl #OneDayAtATime,” added Hina.

On June 28, Hina took to social media and announced the news of her breast cancer. The actress is best known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has then participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

On the work front, Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population
DNA Video
DNA: Ghost in Amethi? Watch Ground Report
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Sarp Vinash-2 in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?
DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India