Hina Khan sizzles in this BTS video of a magazine shoot—Watch

New Delhi: Popular television star Hina Khan is a social media queen, hands down! The super gorgeous stunner of an actress recently shared a post which was a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of a magazine shoot.

Hina wrote on Instagram, “#BTS of @asianweddingmag cover shoot for its Spring 2019 issue. Creative Direction/Styling: @mirzamiah”

The Komolika of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' part 2 recently shot for a magazine looking like a real-life queen. She shot for Asian Wedding magazine. The telly diva who is also a fitness freak sweats out in the gym wearing the best of stylish work out wear. On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by Ekta Kapoor has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.