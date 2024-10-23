Hina Khan Vacations In Maldives Amid Cancer Treatment, Mouni Roy Says Happiness Looks Good On You

Mumbai: Hina Khan never fails to light up her fans' days with her never-ending spirit and enthusiasm ever since she was diagnosed with cancer. The television diva is right vacationing in Maldives and dropped beautiful pictures from her vacation and fans are showering love on the actress. Hina looked absolutely gorgeous in these pictures and fans instantly remember Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where he tells Laila played by Katrina Kaif, “Jeena koi tumse seekhe”.

Hina Khan has been a fighter and she keeps her fans posted with her health updates they love and admire the way she has held herself so strong in this tough phase.

Hina Khan dropped pictures on her Instagram account from her Maldives vacation and mentioned happiness comes in many ways, and it was a much-needed vacation for her. Mouni Roy showered love on the diva and commenter on her post that, happiness looks good on her and fans cannot agree more.

Recently Hina Khan was hailed and lauded for sharing one standing eyelash picture of her amid cancer treatment and called it her motivation.

Hina Khan shared of being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and since then her fans and well-wishers have wished for her speedy recovery.