Hina Khan washes doormat, urges all to 'keep spirits high' amid lockdown - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned Bollywood star, Hina Khan is showing all the way. Amid lockdown and social distancing, the actress shared a video of her washing the doormats and urging all to stay in high spirits.

Watch the video here:

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14 midnight. Meanwhile, isolation and social distancing is being advised for all to make sure that the deadly virus doesn't spread any further.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 37,000 lives globally as of now. Italy and the US have been the worst-hit nations with maximum deaths and affected people tally.

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.

Next, Hina Khan will be seen in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.