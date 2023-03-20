Hina Khan Wins Fashion Diva Of The Year At Iconic Awards 2023

New Delhi: The time of appreciating one another has arrived with renowned award functions being held in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Recently, Iconic Gold Awards 2023 was held on March 18, 2023 at Sahara Star. Many celebrities were seen adding glamor to the star-studded event. Apart from the on-screen stars, there were philanthropists/ entrepreneurs like Nidarshana Gowani who are practicing public welfare for a long time and bringing smiles and a ray of hope to people in need.

Nidarshana Gowani is one of those women who have proved women can do anything that she makes up her mind for. She is the managing director of a real estate and power generation plant for Kamala's group of industries.

Nidarshana Gowani also runs an NGO in the name of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust which has been tirelessly working toward public welfare for a long time now. The Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust was associated with the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 and Nidarshana Gowani presented Fashion Diva Of the Year award to Hina Khan. She was also felicitated at the award show. Apart from that, she presented awards to many celebrities and gave them her blessings and appreciation.

Hina Khan is a television actress who is famous for her role as Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’ longest running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was also a part of Bigg Boss season 11.