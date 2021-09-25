हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's sassy look takes internet by storm, drops her badass avatar - In Pics

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. 

Hina Khan&#039;s sassy look takes internet by storm, drops her badass avatar - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television cum film actress Hina Khan takes internet by storm with her stunning pictures and videos. The stunner is an avid social media user with over 14.5 million followers already. 

Hina upped the hotness quotient in her sassy and badass avatar. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina recently was seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ music video. The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. She was earlier seen in Patthar Wargi and Bedard.

 

