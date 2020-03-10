Holi 2020: Pics from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's family-only celebrations

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his family were joined by his fiancee Natasa Stankovic at their home in Mumbai on the occasion of Holi. Glimpses from the special day have been shared by the couple on their respective Instagram timelines. The Pandyas and Natasa were dressed in their festive best to celebrate Holi together - the men in kurta-pyjama set and the ladies of the house in simple kurta and churidaar.

"Happy holidays from the Pandyas. Holi hai," Hardik captioned his post, which is a series of pictures of him with Natasa, brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri. Meanwhile, Natasa, while sharing the pictures wished by saying, "Happy holi from all of us."

Here's how they celebrated Holi:

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year in Dubai. He proposed to Natasa on a yacht and, in no time, she said yes! Announcing their engagement, Hardik wrote on social media, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

On the other hand, Natasa shared these glimpses from their engagement ceremony.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.