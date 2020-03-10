हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Holi 2020: Pics from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's family-only celebrations

"Happy holidays from the Pandyas. Holi hai," Hardik captioned his post, which is a series of pictures of him with Natasa, brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri. 

Holi 2020: Pics from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic&#039;s family-only celebrations
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his family were joined by his fiancee Natasa Stankovic at their home in Mumbai on the occasion of Holi. Glimpses from the special day have been shared by the couple on their respective Instagram timelines. The Pandyas and Natasa were dressed in their festive best to celebrate Holi together - the men in kurta-pyjama set and the ladies of the house in simple kurta and churidaar. 

"Happy holidays from the Pandyas. Holi hai," Hardik captioned his post, which is a series of pictures of him with Natasa, brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri. Meanwhile, Natasa, while sharing the pictures wished by saying, "Happy holi from all of us."

Happy holidays from the Pandyas  Holi hai

Happy holi from all of us 

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year in Dubai. He proposed to Natasa on a yacht and, in no time, she said yes! Announcing their engagement, Hardik wrote on social media, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020  #engaged

On the other hand, Natasa shared these glimpses from their engagement ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever yes  @hardikpandya93

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

