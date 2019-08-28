Hollywood actor Theo Campbell becomes blind in one eye

Los Angeles: Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork.
Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans, reports metro.co.uk.
"...Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half. Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things," Campbell wrote.
Along with the post, the "Love Island" star also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sporting a large patch over his eye.