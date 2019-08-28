close

Hollywood actor Theo Campbell becomes blind in one eye

Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans, reports metro.co.uk. 

Hollywood actor Theo Campbell becomes blind in one eye
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork.

Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans, reports metro.co.uk. 

"...Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half. Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things," Campbell wrote.

Along with the post, the "Love Island" star also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sporting a large patch over his eye. 

 

