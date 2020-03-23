Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together

Washington DC: Idris Elba`s wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating with the actor, who was diagnosed positive for the disease.

On Saturday, Sabrina told Oprah Winfrey, as she sat alongside her husband for a video chat from their quarantine in New Mexico.

"I've been tested - actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive," Sabrina said.

Defending their decision to isolate together, Dhowre mentioned that she was not surprised and never questioned staying with her husband after his confirmed infection.

Speaking to Oprah during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series `Oprah Talks`, Sabrina further said: "I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care. I could have made a decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or stay away and I`m sure that people are making those tough decisions. But I made the decision to want to be with him ... and still, touch him."

However, Elba explained that he got contaminated the day he was at an event with the infected wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and stressed that his wife may well have already been infected by the time his positive result came back, too.

"If I`d caught it, she`d certainly caught it as well," Idris said.