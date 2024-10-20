Honey Singh Grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track Video Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Honey Singh treated his fans by grooving to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, leaving them amazed by his dance moves. The recently released title track has quickly become the party anthem of the year , the title track marks the biggest music collaboration featuring global music icon Pitbull known as Mr. Worldwide along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan.

While the title track has been receiving tremendous love and is trending on Number 1 on YouTube Music is garnering love from all corners, Yo Yo Honey Singh was also recently seen caught up in its fever.

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to social media to share a video of himself grooving to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with full swag, and it quickly went viral.

Watch The Viral Video Below:

.He also wrote the caption, "Hare Raam Hare Raam! bhool bhulaiya 3 coming guys @kartikaaryan @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @diljitdosanjh @pitbull"

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit!

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.