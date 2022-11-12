HOT PICS: Disha Patani burns internet in leopard-print bikini, check our her stunning look

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani has sent the temperature soaring on the internet with her new bikini look. Disha, who is known to often drop her photos in sexy bikinis, on Saturday shared jaw-dropping pictures of herself donning a red leopard-print two-piece attire. The actress is exuding hotness and sultriness in the photos and left her fans gasping for breath.

The Bollywood diva looks in perfect shape as she is seen posing in the stylish red bikini. She is bringing the much-needed sex appeal in the outfit that came with a tie-side bottom panty. The pictures seem to have been from one of her vacations.

Disha recently left her fans surprised after she shared a photo of her in a grey metallic lingerie.

Disha Patani is known to be a fitness enthusiast and is often clicked working out at the gym.

She often heads to the Maldives and other beach destinations to chill out while posing in skimpy beachwear.

Coming to her work, she was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'. She has ignited excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

On the personal front, it is being reported that Disha Patani has parted ways with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The 'Baaghi 2' co-stars were rumoured to be dating each other for several years. While none of them ever confirmed the report of them being a couple, their vacation photos and dinner outings spoke volumes of their closeness with each other. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on the break-up rumours as yet.