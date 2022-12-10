HOT SCOOP! Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde? Fans storm internet with reactions!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will next be seen with south star Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film shoot has been wrapped and fans can't wait to watch their favourite Bhaijaan on the big screens. Amid the film release buzz, another hot gossip doing the rounds is that Salman Khan is currently dating his co-star from the film, and this has literally broken the internet.

Well, it started after a self-claimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account and made an explosive statement reading: BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources.

Soon after this, netizens thronged his timeline and commented on the development. Interestingly, he is the same person who tweeted about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon affair previously.

Neither Salman nor Pooja have reacted to the dating rumours as yet. For the longest, fans have known Bhaijaan to be in a relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who is a singer cum TV host.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari among others. It is set to release in 2023.