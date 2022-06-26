NEW DELHI: Bollywood bomshell Esha Gupta is currently making headlines for her role in Prakash Raj's web-series 'Aashram 3'. Esha never fails to impress her fans with her steamy social media posts and her latest video proves that she is hotness overloaded!

The actress, who is blessed with one of the hottest figure in the tinsle town, loves treating her fans with stunning photos and videos. And continuing the trend, she shared another steamy video of herself where she is seen chilling out on a beach. In the video, Esha in seen donning an orange bikini as she smilingly walks at the beach. She then stops and kisses the camera in the end.

Sharing the video, the 'Baadshaho' actress wrote, 'Sunshine'.

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'.

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

