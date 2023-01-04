New Delhi: Malaika Arora was recently papped in the city as she stepped out for dinner along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The duo arrived separately and was seen entering the restaurant together. While Arbaaz looked dapper in black Malla oozed oomph in a short sweater dress with a blazer on her shoulders. The diva looked stunning with bold red lips giving her an edge.

Many social media accounts shared videos of exes entering the venue together and needless to say netizens have reacted to the same. The duo was joined by son Arhaan Khan also at the restaurant for dinner. Arbaaz and Malaika continue to co-parent their son and have cordial relations with each other.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end the 19 years of their marriage. The couple got married in 1998 but the duo headed to splitsville in 2017. However, the two continue to co-parent their son.

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple has made it public. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is reportedly in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, who is also making her foothold in the showbiz world.

Work wise, Arbaaz is currently seen playing a pivotal role in the Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series Tanaav. Tanaav is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series Fauda.

Malaika has her own show titled 'Moving In With Malaika' currently on Disney+Hoststar.