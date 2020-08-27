'Hottie' Neha Dhupia gets a romantic birthday wish from husband Angad Bedi, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia, who turned 40 on Thursday, got a special birthday greeting from husband Angad Bedi on Instagram. The actor shared two separate posts for Neha and expressed his love for her.

"To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl," read the caption of Angad's first post. It features the couple striking a romantic pose by holding each other.

The second post is a solo photo of Neha enjoying her time in the pool. Angad wrote, "Whattt a hottie!!! It's your birthday gurl!!!"

Take a look at how Angad wished Neha:

Neha will be spending her special day with Angad and their little daughter Mehr in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes are pouring in for the actress from her friends and colleagues from the industry such as Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Mira Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and many others.

On the work front, Neha is currently busy hosting her radio show 'No Filter Neha 5'. She is also seen in the reality show 'Roadies Revolution'.