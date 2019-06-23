close

sapna choudhary

How Sapna Choudhary is breaking the internet again with her dance moves - Watch

The internet has chanced upon an old video of popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary dancing to a song titled 'Tu Chij Lajawab' has gone crazy viral. 

How Sapna Choudhary is breaking the internet again with her dance moves - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Over the weekend, the internet chanced upon an old video of popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary dancing to a song titled 'Tu Chij Lajawab' has gone crazy viral. 

The video published in September 2018, has got over 3 million views on YouTube. It features Sapna in a green salwar kameez and she dances in front of a huge crowd, leaving everyone mesmerised with her desi thumkas. 

Watch the video here:

Sapna's Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' has been ruling the playlist for years now. She has also given dance performances on it several times including Bigg Boss' house, where she danced to the song with actress Hina Khan. 

Sapna gained fame through her stint in 'Bigg Boss 11' and after that, there was no looking back for her. She even made it to the movies by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She also signed up for Punjabi songs and the recent one to release is this: 

In Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in Ravi Kishan-starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2' for the song 'Mere Samne Aake'.

Tags:
sapna choudharysapna choudhary dance videos
