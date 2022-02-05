Hrithik Roshan and 'new friend' Saba Azad again spotted holding hands after dinner date, rush back in same car - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan has a massive fan following, who eagerly wait for his big releases. While work is keeping him busy, focus on his personal life on social media is gaining a lot of attention these days. The War actor was spotted with 'new friend' Saba Azad outside Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dinner date at the popular restaurant attracted pap attention. The duo walked holding hands and rushed to the same car. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani has shared the video on his social media handle. Take a look here:

This is the second time, the two have been clicked together. A few days back, Hrithik was spotted exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery girl who was later identified as actress-singer Saba Azad. Paps clicked them together as they were seen holding hands evading the shutterbugs.

Well, what followed was a huge round of speculation flooding social media on Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours. Neither Hrithik nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet.

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship.

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021.