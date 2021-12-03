हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan makes funny facial expressions in his latest Instagram picture

Hrithik took to Instagram and posted a picture of him making a silly expression. In the image, he can be seen talking to someone on the phone.

Hrithik Roshan makes funny facial expressions in his latest Instagram picture
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan surely knows how to bring smiles to his fans' faces.

On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and posted a picture of him making a silly expression. In the image, he can be seen talking to someone on the phone. Describing the moment, Hrithik wrote, "This call could have been a WhatsApp message.

"Hrithik's picture left netizens in splits."Hahahaha... You look so cute and funny," a fan commented.

"Hahahaha," actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Vikram Vedha', which will also star Saif Ali Khan. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan filmHrithik Roshan social mediaHrithik Roshan photos
Next
Story

Malaika Arora sets internet on fire in tie-up bikini photo from Maldives, shows off her hot curves

Must Watch

PT23M6S

Govt can take list of farmers from us, says Rahul Gandhi