MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented and popular actors of the tinsle town. The actor is a talenthouse when it comes to his acting, his unmatchable dance skills or singing. The 48-yar-old is also an active social media user and loves to keep his fans entertained with photos and video. On Tuesday, Hrithik took to Instagram and dropped a video with fans, expressing his love for food.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Super 30' actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories. In the video, Hrithik and his buddies were seen sitting around a table full, enjoying and flaunting their tempting food with the 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' song playing in the background.

On the table, there could be seen several burgers, cups of coffee and different food items. The 48-year-old actor captioned the video and wrote, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do...Foodies assemble!".

As soon as Hrithik dropped the clip, his friends and dear ones bombarded the comment section with some adorable posts. Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad was quick to react to the video and wrote, "Hahahahahaha there’s that 'ok can we eat already' face."

Deepika Padukone, who is all set to team uo with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', also commented and wrote, Hey! Wait for me!"

A fan wrote, "Most decent person of world."

It is to be noted that Hrithik is rumoured to be dating multi-talented artist actress-singer Saba Azad since last few months. The two are said to be dating each other or a while and is going strong with their relationship. Moreover, they are not even shying away from expressing their fondness for each other in public or on social media platforms.

To recall, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made the headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The duo walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Hrithik recently made the headlines as he announced the wrap of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan).

The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. 'Fighter' will be India's very first aerial combat film and is slated for release on August 25, 2022.