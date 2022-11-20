topStoriesenglish
Hrithik Roshan slams reports saying he is moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad, says, ‘It's best if we keep misinformation...’

Hrithik Roshan has slammed the reports that he is moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad. Both Hrithik and Saba are in a very secure and happy place and the two are currently focusing on their respective work projects.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: While rumour mills have been churning hearsay around Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together, sources confirm that these reports are purely a figment of imagination. 

Both Hrithik and Saba are in a very secure and happy place and the two are currently focusing on their respective work projects, there has been no such move, clarifies the source. 

When contacted, the close source shared, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on ‘Rocket Boys 2’ & ‘Front Page’, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.” 

Responding to a report, Hrithik clarified the same on his Twitter handle. “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job,” he wrote.  

Fresh off the rave reviews she received for Rocket Boys, Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series. Hrithik on the other hand is currently filming Fighter, India’s first aerial action film in Assam and one of the most anticipated films that marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He was last seen in Pushkar- Gayathri directorial ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan for which he received praise from the fans and critics alike.   

