Hrithik Roshan speaks unfiltered on Roposo Live, says 'Family is life'

NEW DELHI: In a first, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan went Live via Roposo's show 'Red Carpet Premiere'. The actor graced the platform to connect with audience across India, post his latest release 'Vikram Vedha'. The Live interaction was an unfiltered conversation where Hrithik Roshan answered questions sent by Roposo audience. Hrithik is presently basking love and accolades from worldwide viewers for his eccentric performance as 'Vedha' in Pushkar-Gayatri directorial 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan.

In a heart-to-heart chat with Roposo audience, Hrithik spoke about the importance of family in his life, his favourite song, food, onscreen character from his past films, love for reading and more.

In answer to a user asking Hrithik about the importance of family in the actor's life, Roshan said, "Family is Life. It is what makes me - ME. Family are the people I enjoy my life with and to enjoy that life I go to work. I go to work, build things there and bring it back to my world so that I can enjoy it with my people. Family is the most important for me." The actor further emphasized on his philosophy of maintaining a work-life balance and having a strong mindset of not mixing family & work.

Pointing out to the fact that Vikram Vedha marks to be Hrithik's 25th film as an actor, he was asked about his most favourite onscreen character. Replying, Hrithik said, "Very very difficult question. If I had to say which is the character that I had the most fun doing, that would be a tough choice between Kabir (War 2019) and Vedha (Vikram Vedha 2022). They both were equally stimulating."

Speaking about the activity he enjoys indulging in during his free time, Hrithik shared, "I like to read in my free time. I love finding a place where I can just sit and read. When I read it means that I am stress free, I can't read if I'm in character for my films or attending to work commitments. I can only read when my mind is absolutely free. It's an activity that I cherish."

Hrithik who is known to be a disciplined fitness enthusiast, spoke about his favourite food & go-to cheat meal, “It has got to be samosa, and specifically the ones that you get in theatres. It's amazing how many I can eat at one time”, said the actor.

The actor was seen at his candid best as he named and proceeded to sing one of his favourite songs - 'Gore gore banke chhore' sung by Amirbai Karnataki & Lata Mangeshkar from the 1950 film 'Samadhi'.

One of India’s most love dancer, Hrithik Roshan said, "If I could dance like Ishaan Khatter, I'd be very happy and proud of myself."

Signing off, Hrithik shared "My next film is 'Fighter'. It is starting in November and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Currently I'm prepping for the film and I'm confused & uncertain what can I do with my character. The search is on."