Hrithik Roshan works out hard to get back in shape—Watch gym video

New Delhi: Desi greek god, Hrithik Roshan is blessed with good looks and great body. But of course, it doesn't come easy that way! The actor, who is known for getting into the skin of his characters is now hitting back the gym and wants to shed a few kilos.

Hrithik recently took to Instagram and shared an inspiring video with his fans. He can be seen working out hard in the gym with his trainer. He wrote in the caption: “Never imagined the way back would be so challenging. Steady now. #NoPainNoGain #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing.”

It is quite clear how hard it is for the superstar to again achieve a six-pack washboard abs.

The video has garnered a whopping 901, 247 views as of now.

On the work front, he has been shooting for 'Super 30' in which he plays a teacher from Bihar and to ace his look, he transformed himself completely. Then he has an untitled dance film with Tiger Shroff which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. Details about his upcoming projects are kept under wraps.

His fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor back on-screen with the bang!