NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, doing an intense workout in the gym. He took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, Rakesh was seen lifting weights.

Rakesh was seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit, as he did his weightlifting routine inside a gym. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Goals!" He added the hashtags "my dad is cooler than me", "my dad is fitter than me too" and "what to do".

Reacting to his post, his former wife Sussanne Khan took to the comment box and wrote, "Wowwww".

Hrithik's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Awesome".

A fan wrote, "He is the father of the most handsome good looking amazing actor mr HRITHIK ROSHAN."

Another fan wrote, "Coolest dad! Coolest son! Fit father son duo!"

For the unversed, Hrithik's mom Pinki Roshan, 68, is known for her intense workout routines. The 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' actor has previously shared several videos and photos of his mom' high-intensity workout.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha', alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. It is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Hrithik also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.

