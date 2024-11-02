New Delhi: Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi left "shaken" after learning about the demise of veteran designer Rohit Bal on Friday. Sethi's voice trembled a little bit as he spoke about the death of his "friend" Bal.

"It's a huge loss to the Indian fashion industry. We are completely shaken. We are trying to work out details for the funeral tomorrow," Sethi told ANI.

He also penned a few words on the official Instagram handle of FDCI in fond memory of Bal.

"I have known ROHIT BAL, whom we all lovingly call 'Gudda' for more than three decades, his passing away will leave a void in the fashion design space forever. Everyone admired him for his attention to detail, how beautifully his lotus bloomed on modern shapes and his understanding of what modern women desired. Rohit changed the lexicon of fashion! He was the front runner in more ways than one-- he led from the front, his clothing withstood the test of time and tide -- just like him," the post read.

In October 2024, Bal returned to runway almost a year after health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

Recalling that event, Sethi further told ANI, "Despite being ill, Rohit Bal made a comeback. He even expressed his desire to do more shows with me soon but unfortunately October show was his 'last dance'."

Rohit had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi. A while ago, on Friday, he breathed his last following heart ailment. He was 63.

Rohit Bal was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961. He launched his career in fashion designing in 1986 when he and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.