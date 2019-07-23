Humbled by the love people gave to Komolika: Urvashi Dholakia

close

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Dholakia shot to fame as the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" almost a decade ago, and she says "it feels great" that people remember the character even after so many years.

"I played Komolika 10 years ago and people still talk about it. It feels great to see so much love from the audience has for that character even today. I feel humbled that I got an opportunity to play a character that has remained embedded in people's hearts over the years," Urvashi told IANS.

She pointed negative characters play a vital role in Indian daily soaps.

"Antagonists are as important as protagonists. Negative characters add drama to story, make it interesting. I am happy that the audience accepted me in negative shades."

Urvashi is currently a part of the reality dance show, "Nach Baliye".

