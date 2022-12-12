topStoriesenglish
Husband to...: Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio grabs all the attention amid his divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Amid all the speculations Shoaib Malik has updated his Instagram bio and it has grabbed all the attention. It reads, "Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar..."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Celebrity couple Shoaib Malika-Sania Mirza have been making headlines for their alleged divorce.
  • Married for about 12 years now, are living separately for quite some time and are on the verge to get a divorce as the reports suggest. BUT the cricketer's Instagram bio tells some other story.

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Shoaib Malika-Sania Mirza have been making headlines for their alleged divorce. Married for about 12 years now, are living separately for quite some time and are on the verge to get a divorce as the reports suggest. BUT the cricketer's Instagram bio tells some other story.

Amid all the speculations Shoaib Malik has updated his Instagram bio and it has grabbed all the attention. It reads, "Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing." The couple has a son together, Izhaan.

Also, on Saturday, Shoaib posted a video with Sania on his Instagram handle ever since their divorce rumours emerged online. He shared a new promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show 'The Mirza Malik Talk Show' which will be streaming on the OTT platform, Urduflix.

The couple tied the knot on 12 April 2010 and have completed 12 years. They have one son, Izhaan together.

Shoaib MalikSania MirzaShoaib SaniaShoaib Sania divorceShoaib Malik InstagramAyesha Omar Shoaib Malik affair

