Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder accused killed in encounter, Celebs hail Telangana police

New Delhi: A veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was gang-raped and charred to death by four men, sending shivers across the nation. The gruesome act triggered a nationwide protest and demand for justice. The incident took place on November 27, 2019.

The four accused in the gangrape and murder of the doctor were killed in a police encounter on December 6, 2019. VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner confirmed the development and has been quoted as saying, "The accused were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am."

The development has invited reactions from all walks of life. Social media is abuzz with Bollywood celebrities hailing the Telangana police. Here's what they said on Twitter:

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! - Rishi Kapoor

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो। -- Anupam Kher

A big salute to the Hyderabad police! Justice seems to have been served! #Encounter - Raashi Khanna

No questions should be asked & fingers raised on those #Telanganapolice personnel’s who have shot all 4 rapists & killers. Instead should be awarded with the highest police awards for their act of bravery. -- Ashoke Pandit

Well Done #TelanganaPolice #justiceserved - Kamya Punjabi

JUSTICE SERVED -- Allu Arjun

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace - Jr NTR

Justice served. Thank you Telangana Police. - Allu Sirish

Serving justice doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace. -- Ravi Teja

Human Rights are for Humans... not for pervert Animals...Laws are made by us The People, and have been executed by the Police Department. This will discourage to an extent further innocent women losing their lives or being targeted. -- Nikhil Siddhartha

Salute to Telangana police for taking an apt decision! Justice -- Niddhi Agerwal

Now that is what I call JUSTICE !! -- Jayaram Ravi

JUSTICE SERVED! -- Hansika Motwani

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter -- Nagarjuna Akkineni

I love TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . -- Samantha Akkineni

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #Encounter thankyou #Telangana police -- Rakul Preet Singh