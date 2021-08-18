हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
I am not very privileged, managed everything single-handedly: Vaani Kapoor opens up on her struggle days

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom recently opened up on her struggles which she faced being a newcomer in the film industry. She also talked about the financial crunch she faced as she belongs from a mediocre family. 

New Delhi: Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom recently opened up on her struggles which she faced being a newcomer in the film industry. She also talked about the financial crunch she faced as she belongs from a mediocre family. 

While talking to ETimes, Vaani said, “For sure. I have been supporting myself, I haven't taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modeling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very underconfident, I didn't know what I am doing, I didn't know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs."

She also talked about her family and her situation, "So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that's one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been a financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly."

For the unversed, Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with 'Shuddh Desi Romance' in 2013 alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

She shot to fame with films like – Befikre, War and Fan among others.  

She will be next seen in 'Bellbottom'. The film is inspired by a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984, also features Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 19.

