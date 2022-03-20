हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shawn Mendes

‘I am on my own and I hate that,’ Shawn Mendes talks about life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Last November, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

‘I am on my own and I hate that,’ Shawn Mendes talks about life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Washington: Shawn Mendes is opening up about life post-breakup with Camila Cabello, with whom he parted ways in November after a relationship of two years. While speaking about his new music on social media, the 23-year-old singer reflected on his life after splitting up from his former girlfriend.

The ‘Treat You Better’ singer posted a video on Twitter in which he shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles.

"You don`t realize when you`re breaking up with someone ... all the s-- that comes after it," he said. "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f--ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that`s my reality, you know."

Last November, Mendes and Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Earlier this month, the former `Fifth Harmony` singer appeared to address her split from Mendes through her newest single, `Bam Bam`.

 

Shawn Mendescamilla cabelloShawn Mendes on breakupShawn Mendes opens up on breakup with Camilla Cabello
