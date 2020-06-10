I don’t want to be a part of the rat race: Bhumi Pednekar on fame and movies

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The actress has movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati, Patni Aur Who, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya to her credit.

New Delhi: After delivering back-to-back hits at Box Office, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has managed to carve her own niche in the industry with good cinema. She made her stunning debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and became a star overnight.

The actress has movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati, Patni Aur Who, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya to her credit.

Reacting to whether fame has changed her or not, Bhumi said: "I am the same girl. Honestly, I haven’t changed much. Success hasn’t managed to change me! I am still very vulnerable, ambitious, still have stars in my eyes and have huge dreams. This has been, I think, my biggest push in life because I was very young when I decided I wanted to be an actor."

Bhumi adds, "I want to do the work that I want to do and want to carve a separate space for myself. I don’t want to be a part of the rat race and I had such a clear vision about it."

The actress feels she was fortunate to have got the opportunity to try her hand at acting. "I am so fortunate that I had the opportunities and it all started with that one job at Yash Raj Films. When I started with them I was all of 17, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was honestly thinking of going abroad back then for studies. I randomly went to that interview because I knew I had to start working otherwise my parents will send me off abroad for further education and my life changed. There was no stopping after that!".

Bhumi has 'Durgvati' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' in the pipeline next.

 

