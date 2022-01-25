‘I forgive you Irrfan…’: Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional post for late husband on her birthday

New Delhi: On her occasion of Sutapa Sikdar’s birthday, which was on January 24, late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife penned an emotional note in remembrance of her husband.

Sharing a series of pictures from her birthday celebration, which she enjoyed with her sons - Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan, she declared that she has finally forgiven her husband for not remembering her birthday.

Sharing her feelings on Instagram, she wrote, “I finally forgive you irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together ..

I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday ,walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last.

And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you.

But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate.

Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!#birthdaymom#rockstarboys..”

She also mentioned that throughout their marriage, Irrfan almost forgot 28 birthdays out of 32 which they have spent together.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan died in April (2020) after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy.

However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to the deadly Cancer. His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.