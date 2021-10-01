I had no idea about gender-testing, had to Google it, says Taapsee Pannu opening up on Rashmi Rocket

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is making the right kind of noise. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the highly anticipated film is based on Rashmi, an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line and winning many accolades for her country. 

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is making the right kind of noise. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the highly anticipated film is based on Rashmi, an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line and winning many accolades for her country. 

However, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity. The primary issue that the movie tackles is gender testing in sports.

Talking about the issue of gender testing in sports, Taapsee Pannu said, “I met Nanda, who had the story with him for this film. He had made a very beautiful AV of the story for my reference. When I saw it, I was honestly shocked because I like watching sports and follow it a lot too, but still I had no idea about the gender testing issue that the film highlights. I had to Google it. I was completely shocked after I got to know the details about this particular issue”.

Highlighting the same, Priyanshu Painyuli who plays Taapsee’s partner in the movie added, “I got to know about the gender testing issue through Rashmi Rocket. While shooting I checked with our director Akarsh, that are we taking creative liberty for the movie or is this truly happening and I was shocked to know that this is truly happening. We are hoping that through our movie, this issue is highlighted to a larger section of the society.”

The film’s trailer has been very well received. People are eager to see Taapsee in another impactful role, tackling another indiscriminately issue against women. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

 

