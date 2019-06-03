I have married a feminist: Priyanka Chopra

close

Priyanka Chopra

"I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that," Chopra told the Sunday Times.

London: Actor Priyanka Chopra says she loves that her husband, singer Nick Jonas, does not shy away from accepting that he is a feminist. 

The 36-year-old Indian star said Jonas has always stood by her side whenever she was criticised or trolled post their wedding. 

"I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that," Chopra told the Sunday Times.

She said the American singer also had her back when a publication labelled her a "global scam artist," suggesting she convinced him to marry her in a bid to raise her profile and help her career.

"I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b*******! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'"

The "Quantico" actor said criticism of her lovey-dovey Instagram feed following their wedding did not bother her. 

"If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband? 

"Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal," she added.

 

