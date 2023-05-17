topStoriesenglish2609388
NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

I Lose Rs 30-40 Cr Per Year: Kangana Ranaut Says She Lost Money After Speaking Against Politicians, 'Anti-Nationals'

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

 

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

I Lose Rs 30-40 Cr Per Year: Kangana Ranaut Says She Lost Money After Speaking Against Politicians, 'Anti-Nationals'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against "politicians, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang".

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

She captioned it: "This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year..."

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

"But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become..."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?