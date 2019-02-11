I love original movies: M Night Shyamalan

New Delhi: Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan says he loves finding a new tone and telling new stories.

"I love original movies. That for me is a challenge that I love to do," Shyamalan told IANS.

"I love originality. I love finding a new tone, new way of telling stories and customising that particular story... That is what interests me. I enjoy not knowing. What it is going to be like when I start is the most fun challenge," he added.

He converged the world of "Split" (a story about a man with over 20 different personalities who kidnaps three teenage girls) and "Unbreakable" (about David Dunn who gets superhero abilities after surviving a train crash) in "Glass".

The sequel to "Unbreakable" and "Split" stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson. Disney India releases the film in India in January.

"'Glass' is in many ways a standalone movie because it has its own tone and own story. Hopefully the trilogy each of the movie can stand on its own," he added.